Herndon just marked a milestone in the small town’s history

Herndon officials just approved the town’s first new mixed-use development near the future Herndon Metro station, a major step for growth along the path of the Silver Line’s expansion.

The Town Council voted unanimously last week to sign off on development plans for a 4.3-acre property at 555 Herndon Parkway. D.C. developer Penzance is looking to replace the current office building with two residential towers and one office building, all of which will include ground-floor retail.

There’s no telling just when Metro’s Silver Line will finally start serving the town — officials continue to shoot for a 2020 opening, though the project has been plagued by a series of construction woes — but Herndon leaders have worked for years to clear the path for new development near the station and another that sits just outside its border.

