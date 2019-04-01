Here’s Reston Hospital Center’s new plan for a Tysons ER

Reston Hospital Center has a new plan to bring an emergency room to Tysons. The hospital is proposing a freestanding emergency department at an existing building on Route 7 in Tysons, after initiating plans in…

The hospital is proposing a freestanding emergency department at an existing building on Route 7 in Tysons, after initiating plans in late 2017 to build a new ER on a vacant parcel about a mile away, the hospital confirmed Monday after filing a zoning application with Fairfax County.

RHC, owned by Nashville, Tennessee-based HCA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HCA), had been targeting 2000 Old Gallows Road, which needed to be rezoned from commercial use. But the hospital ultimately changed direction from that planned $1.1 million, 16,250-square-foot project. State regulatory approval for a standalone ER isn’t required because it falls under the parent hospital’s existing license, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RHC did not return additional requests for comment.

RHC is now seeking special exception approval to renovate a three-story building at 8240 Leesburg Pike as a medical care facility. The 14,275-square-foot…