Here’s How to Ask for a Raise Today

Unemployment is low. The economy is booming. Your boss doesn’t want to lose you. The conditions are perfect for asking for a raise.

Some employers are still doling out meager increases. According to 2019 Indeed research, 85 percent of employees who received raises reported bumps of 6 percent or less, while 44 percent received 3 percent or less.

Few activities cause as much anxiety as asking for more money. But if you read on to learn the best way to ask for a raise, you’ll be more confident and better prepared to request more compensation.

When to Ask for a Raise

The best time to ask for a raise is now. If you have completed a major project, your company just landed a new contract or you have an upcoming annual review, it’s time to start preparing for a conversation with your boss. Keep these two important questions in mind:

— Does the raise I plan to ask for reflect the value that I bring to the team and company?

— Is the raise I want realistic?

In order to answer these questions, you’ll need to collect data and organize your case for a pay increase.

Gather quantitative and qualitative proof.

You’ll need to provide your boss with evidence to show you have earned a raise. Look for proof that shows how you saved your team or company money, time or resources.

— Did your work help to improve internal communication?

— Did you streamline a process?

— Did you prevent a customer from leaving?

— Did your research help the company land a new client?

— Did you lead a team and increase efficiency?

Look at your previous performance review. Did you achieve the goals outlined by your supervisor? Whenever possible, use quantifiable data like percentages or dollars to drive your point home.

Search your email for testimonials. Look for messages that show your work is appreciated or of high quality.

Finally, document all your achievements. Create a list of projects you completed, the specific actions you took to accomplish the tasks and what the results were. A simple three-column document will help you record your measurable results.

Remember your company’s specific considerations.

Keep in mind, every organization has different policies around when pay increases can be offered. Sometimes this depends on your industry and the philosophies of your company and manager. You’ll want to dig into the employee handbook and understand your organization’s policies.

This doesn’t mean you aren’t going to present your case. There are exceptions to every rule. But you do want to understand the policies around merit pay increases and take your employer’s perspective into account when you ask.

Research the going rate.

How much you are paid depends on many factors. You need to gather information about how much money people make inside your organization and also what people outside your company earn. If there is a high demand for the work you do, you may be more successful when you ask for more money. But if there are lots of people who can do the work, it may be more difficult to ask for a significant raise.

Begin researching salaries in your field and geographic area using tools provided by Payscale, Indeed, LinkedIn Salary, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Salary.com. You may also want to talk with third-party recruiters who fill similar roles and check with professional associations to see if they have salary guidelines. All this data will help you understand what the going rate is for the type of work you do — inside and outside of your organization.

You do not need to share this information, but it will help you in determining how to ask your boss for a raise and what amount to request.

Practice asking for a raise.

Now that you’re feeling confident about what you’ve accomplished and what percent raise is viable, you’re ready to practice.

The next step is to plan how to ask for a raise and prepare exactly what you will say. One way to do this is to create a document that spells out your measurable achievements and your logic for requesting a raise. This helps guide your conversation and serves as a script.

Finally, practice presenting your case with a friend who can role-play different scenarios. This also gives you the chance to refine what you say and help you overcome anticipated objections.

Ask for a meeting to discuss your performance.

It’s best to schedule a face-to-face meeting with your boss rather than write a letter asking for a raise. This allows you to evaluate how the conversation is going. You also want to schedule the meeting during a day of the week and time of day that is less chaotic for your boss. First thing Monday morning generally is not ideal, given the number of emergencies that tend to arise.

By being proactive and compiling a summary of your achievements, you’ve built a case for a pay raise. You’ve also provided your boss with the information he or she needs to substantiate the request for a pay increase.

