Here’s how much the Washington Nationals are worth

The Washington Nationals have fallen just outside the top 10 most valuable Major League Baseball franchises, according to Forbes’ annual valuation of all 30 teams.

At $1.75 billion, the Nationals are the 11th-most valuable franchise, barely being overtaken by the Houston Astros at $1.775 billion, an 8% jump from 2018. The Nationals’ 4% increase in value is among the lowest in the league, topping only five other franchises. The Nats fell one spot in the rankings from 2018.

The Nationals brought in $336 million in revenue last season compared to $311 million the year prior. Despite one of the higher valuations, the Nationals have among the higher debt-to-value proportions at 20%, topped by only three other franchises.

Former Nationals star Bryce Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies in late February. The move was clearly a loss for the Nationals in the marketing department.

