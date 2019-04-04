Here’s a sneak peek of the Matchbox opening in Silver Spring this week

Matchbox opens its 12th location Friday, and Thompson Hospitality Corp. plans on making the Silver Spring spot, and others still to come, cozier than their older siblings. The 6,000-square-foot outpost at 919 Ellsworth Drive is…

Matchbox opens its 12th location Friday, and Thompson Hospitality Corp. plans on making the Silver Spring spot, and others still to come, cozier than their older siblings.

The 6,000-square-foot outpost at 919 Ellsworth Drive is the first Matchbox to open since the Reston-based hospitality group acquired a stake in Matchbox Food Group last year. This 150-seat venue (and the ones that are slated to open) will be snug compared to the predecessor Matchboxes, some of which fattened to 10,000 square feet.

“Expect to see changes like smaller properties, more flexible seating options for large groups, particularly in the bar, separate lunch and dinner menus, and an emphasis on carryout and delivery,” said Thompson President and CEO Warren Thompson. Matchbox Silver Spring will also provide outdoor seating under a pergola.

The newest Matchbox is the first to offer separate lunch and dinner menus, a change that all new Matchboxes will copy. The former locations are gradually adopting the…