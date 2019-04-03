Here are the 19 hottest neighborhoods for home sales in Greater Washington

Being a homebuyer in Greater Washington often means facing the cold, hard reality of soaring prices and low inventory. “Some buyers don’t understand what half a million dollars will get you in our area,” said…

Being a homebuyer in Greater Washington often means facing the cold, hard reality of soaring prices and low inventory.

“Some buyers don’t understand what half a million dollars will get you in our area,” said Cary Garcia, a broker for Coldwell Banker in Alexandria, who often finds himself having to explain the realities of the housing market in Greater Washington — a reality that includes sky-high prices in some neighborhoods or a hefty commute.

As a result, there are neighborhoods — hot neighborhoods — that prove to be more affordable while offering many of the qualities of places closer to the heart of the D.C. Meanwhile, some of the hottest neighborhoods are farther away, the continuing tradeoff between affordability and location.

So what makes for a hot neighborhood?

We crunched the numbers and ranked every subdivision in Greater Washington by the increase in median sales price year over year, the decrease in the median number of days these houses sat on the market before…