Helfrich to lead Deloitte Consulting following leadership shuffle

Deloitte Consulting LLP has tapped Dan Helfrich as chairman and CEO following a series of C-suite leadership shifts in the C-suite.

Helfrich, who currently leads the firm’s Government & Public Services practice, will take over from Janet Foutty, who was elected chair of Deloitte’s U.S. board. He will remain in the D.C. office.

The moves come amid several leadership elevations within the firm’s U.S. office. Deloitte’s deputy CEO for its U.S. Audit & Assurance practice, Lara Abrash, will take over as chairwoman and CEO of Deloitte & Touche LLP, replacing current CEO Joe Ucuzoglu, who will serve as CEO of Deloitte LLP.

John Peirson, currently chief operating officer of New York-based Deloitte Consulting, will become CEO of Deloitte Risk and Financial Advisory.

The move is a bit of a déjà vu for Helfrich, who succeeded Foutty when he took over the government practice in 2015. Helfrich turned the firm’s focus to technology-backed issues within the federal government,…