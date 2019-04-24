Gold up, Silver up

202
By The Associated Press April 24, 2019 3:25 pm 04/24/2019 03:25pm
The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,275.50 an ounce — up $6.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.90 an ounce — up 13 cents.

