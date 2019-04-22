Gold up, Silver up

202
By The Associated Press April 22, 2019 3:30 pm 04/22/2019 03:30pm
The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,273.50 an ounce — up $1.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.96 an ounce — up 2 cents.

