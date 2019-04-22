Gold up, Silver up

The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,273.50 an ounce — up $1.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.96 an ounce — up 2 cents.

The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,273.50 an ounce — up $1.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.96 an ounce — up 2 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.