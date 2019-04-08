202
Gold up, silver up

By The Associated Press April 8, 2019 3:44 pm 04/08/2019 03:44pm
The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,297.10 an ounce — up $6.70.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.17 an ounce — up 13 cents.

