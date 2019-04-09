202
Home » Latest News » Gold up, Silver unchanged

Gold up, Silver unchanged

By The Associated Press April 9, 2019 3:25 pm 04/09/2019 03:25pm
Share

The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,303.50 an ounce — up $6.40.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.17 an ounce — unchanged.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!