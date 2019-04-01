Gold, silver lower

202
By The Associated Press April 1, 2019 3:22 pm 04/01/2019 03:22pm
The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,288.40 an ounce — down $4.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.05 an ounce — down one cent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

