Gold down, Silver up

By The Associated Press April 17, 2019 3:28 pm 04/17/2019 03:28pm
The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,272.20 an ounce — down 40 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.92 an ounce — up 3 cents.

