Gold down, Silver down

By The Associated Press April 23, 2019 3:32 pm 04/23/2019 03:32pm
The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,269.30 an ounce — down $4.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.77 an ounce — down 18 cents.

