Glass office tower at Columbia’s Lakefront is next step in Howard Hughes’ redevelopment

Developer Howard Hughes Corp. is planning a new nine-story office tower with street-level retail and other urban developments as part of its transformation of Downtown Columbia’s Lakefront district — the restaurant and office hub that sits between Lake Kittamaqundi and Little Patuxent Parkway.

The district builds off of the Dallas-based firm’s nearby projects located behind Merriweather Post Pavilion and at the Mall in Columbia. Combined, the three development areas make up Howard Hughes’ larger 30-year plan to build a walkable urban core in the suburb developed by James Rouse more than 50 years ago.

When complete, the entire $5 billion Downtown Columbia buildout will total more than 14 million square feet of mixed-use properties including residential, commercial office space, retail, a new hotel, public amenities and more.

Howard Hughes (NYSE: HHC) recently shared plans for Lakefront with the Baltimore Business Journal, including designs for the tower, an updated demolition and…