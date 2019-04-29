202
Glass office tower at Columbia’s Lakefront is next step in Howard Hughes’ redevelopment

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 29, 2019 1:27 pm 04/29/2019 01:27pm
Developer Howard Hughes Corp. is planning a new nine-story office tower with street-level retail and other urban developments as part of its transformation of Downtown Columbia’s Lakefront district — the restaurant and office hub that sits between Lake Kittamaqundi and Little Patuxent Parkway.

The district builds off of the Dallas-based firm’s nearby projects located behind Merriweather Post Pavilion and at the Mall in Columbia. Combined, the three development areas make up Howard Hughes’ larger 30-year plan to build a walkable urban core in the suburb developed by James Rouse more than 50 years ago.

When complete, the entire $5 billion Downtown Columbia buildout will total more than 14 million square feet of mixed-use properties including residential, commercial office space, retail, a new hotel, public amenities and more.

