Giant to show off new layout, decor with new Olney store

Giant Food LLC is opening a new store in Olney later this month. The Landover-based grocer announced Thursday it will open a 40,000-square-foot store April 12 at 18140 Village Center Drive. The new store is…

Giant Food LLC is opening a new store in Olney later this month.

The Landover-based grocer announced Thursday it will open a 40,000-square-foot store April 12 at 18140 Village Center Drive.

The new store is replacing the Giant located at 17821 Georgia Ave., which will close on April 11 to ensure there is no interruption in service.

Giant says the new location will be its first store with a new layout and enhanced décor designed to improve navigation for shoppers. The Olney location will include a larger health and beauty department, new hot food offerings, a gourmet cheese shop, sushi bar and full-service meat, seafood, bakery and floral departments.

The new features will allow for the addition of 50 new jobs, according to Giant.

The new store will also include a full-service pharmacy, Starbucks, free Wi-Fi, PNC Bank branch and self-checkout options.

Giant moved its headquarters back to Prince George’s County from Pennsylvania last year. It is the region’s largest grocer,…