Germantown biotech expands with new ‘modular’ manufacturing facility

Biopharmaceutical firm Precigen Inc. has opened a 5,000-square-foot open gene and cell therapy manufacturing facility in Germantown.

Located adjacent to the company’s headquarters, the new facility at 20376 Seneca Meadows Parkway adds to Precigen’s existing footprint in Germantown, which currently supports more than 95 employees.

Precigen started building out the facility in 2018 to support gene therapy manufacturing, focusing on rapid manufacturing and scaling production appropriately to meet early-stage clinical trail needs.

The facility includes ISO 7 cleanroom suites that will be used to manufacture gene therapy vectors such as adenoviral vectors, as well as cell banks for early-stage gene therapy. Other types of cell-based biopharmaceutical products can be made in the facility, thanks to its flexible design.

“This is a unique 21st century modular-designed facility that allows manufacture of early stage clinical material without a large manufacturing footprint,” a Precigen spokesperson…