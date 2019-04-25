Game Changer Award: The Entertainment and Sports Arena at St. Elizabeths East

In 2014, Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis narrowed his choice for a new Washington Wizards practice facility to three locations: Howard University, a Silver Spring parking garage and the St. Elizabeths East campus.…

St. Elizabeths stood out for one reason: The surrounding area needed it the most.

Proponents of the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena hope the new facility will jump-start development in wards 7 and 8, just as Capital One Arena — then the MCI Center — did in Chinatown.

After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower announced St. Elizabeths East would host the new Wizards practice facility, Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Events D.C., the city’s convention and sports authority, teamed up make sure residents knew that the project would change the area for the better, bringing jobs and economic opportunity during the construction and operation phases.

“Ward 8, generally speaking, has been slow in terms of seeing investment coming to that community,”…