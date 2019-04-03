France Has a New Tech Minister Who Agrees with Mark Zuckerberg

Years after first engaging in technology talks with experts on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, 36-year old French politician Cedric O now finds himself at the helm of French regulation of the country’s booming…

Years after first engaging in technology talks with experts on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron, 36-year old French politician Cedric O now finds himself at the helm of French regulation of the country’s booming online businesses. O was appointed earlier this week to the post of state secretary for the digital economy, installed three days after the previous minister, Mounir Mahjoubi, resigned.

According to O, under his leadership, France should be “a country that has the ambition of its means“.

For many French, Cédric O is still an unknown figure, part of the youngest government in more than half a century. His reputation and career path are very much connected to his close ties to the president. O was the treasurer in Macron’s 2017 presidential campaign, and later acted as a political adviser to Macron and Edouard Philippe.

He is considered to be less of a “geek” compared to his predecessor Mahjoubi, has been involved in talks about technology for years and he was in charge of the country’s stakes in companies and technology.

But while being an advocate for the merits of technology, O has made controversial statements about technology regulation. In a country that generally is in tune with the European Union’s aggressive stance on data protection and user privacy, O is among the first to say he agrees with Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s view on digital platform regulation.

“Platforms shouldn’t write laws about what’s legal or not,” O told TechCrunch. “However, they are responsible when it comes to implementing regulation and getting results.”

According to the new French minister, social media platforms should come up with regulations for their own products, while French regulators shouldn’t focus on content.

“It’s just like banking regulators,” he told TechCrunch. “They check that banks have implemented systems that are efficient, and they audit those systems.”

O’s remarks counter some of the mainstream political rhetoric in France. Just last summer, l awmakers began considering a “fake news” law.

Cédric O is part of a new group of very young ministers in charge of important departments in France, the youngest being Gabriel Attal, a 29-year old serving as secretary of state to the Minister of National Education and Youth.

