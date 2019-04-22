Former MedImmune president tapped to lead Canadian biotech

A former MedImmune president and seasoned local biotech CEO, Peter Greenleaf, has been tapped to head a Canadian pharmaceutical firm. Greenleaf was named the new CEO of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical…

Greenleaf was named the new CEO of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to tackle serious diseases with few medical options on hand. Its most advanced drug candidate is targeting autoimmune diseases that affect the kidneys.

Greenleaf will take over the CEO role on April 29, replacing Richard Glickman, who had announced his retirement plans in November and will remain an adviser for the company for a year. Greenleaf will also join Aurinia’s board.

The MedImmune alum will take over the company at an opportune time. Aurinia expects results from its phase 3 clinical trials of voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis by the end of this year, after which it expects to file for approval next year to sell its first product on the market.

If the drug is approved, it could offer a route for much-needed…