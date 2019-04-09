Former Accenture Federal exec to lead Guidehouse’s aerospace & defense

Public sector consulting firm Guidehouse LLP has continued to grow its executive leadership a little less than a year since its formation, snagging former Accenture Federal Chief Operating Officer Ed Meehan to head its aerospace…

Public sector consulting firm Guidehouse LLP has continued to grow its executive leadership a little less than a year since its formation, snagging former Accenture Federal Chief Operating Officer Ed Meehan to head its aerospace & defense practice.

Meehan, who previously oversaw the professional services firm’s day-to-day as well as managed its Safety and Citizen Services portfolio, said the move to Guidehouse allows him to leverage experience across the commercial and federal space and develop new solutions.

“Given the opportunity to grow a new business that is so strategic for Guidehouse, this is a real new challenge to create and drive a strategy,” he said. “In this particular industry, the A&D industry, there’s a real opportunity to transform businesses with the next generation of technologies that we read about all the time. So this role really enables me to bring together a lot of things in my background.”

Guidehouse debuted in July as a spinoff of PricewaterhouseCoopers’…