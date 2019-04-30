Finding the Best Finance Job

Learn how jobs in finance pay off for workers. If you have a knack for managing money, finance jobs may be good opportunities for you to put your math and business skills to use. Some…

If you have a knack for managing money, finance jobs may be good opportunities for you to put your math and business skills to use. Some are specifically finance degree jobs, while others are available to people who have studied economics, math, law or accounting. Read on to learn more about different jobs in finance. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Financial Advisor

Median salary: $88,890

Expected job growth by 2026: 15%

Financial advisors help clients manage their investments. They may work at banks, brokerage firms or be self-employed. Some financial advisors specialize in areas such as retirement planning or working with high-net-worth families.

Financial Planner

Median salary: $88,890

Expected job growth by 2026: 15%

Financial planners provide money management advice to clients. Their specialties may include retirement planning or tax preparation. Becoming a certified financial planner requires passing exams. When professionals with this credential provide financial planning services, they must act as fiduciaries, which means they are legally required to act in the best interests of their clients.

Financial Analyst

Median salary: $85,660

Expected job growth by 2026: 11%

Financial analysts study economic trends and company records to help organizations make wise investment choices. They may specialize in specific industries or geographic regions. Their titles may include securities analyst, investment analyst, portfolio manager, fund manager, ratings analyst or risk analyst. Becoming a chartered financial analyst requires passing a series of exams.

Actuary

Median salary: $102,880

Expected job growth by 2026: 22%

Actuaries use statistics and financial models to study risks and their potential financial costs. They work across the business world, but especially in the insurance sector.

Accountant

Median salary: $70,500

Expected job growth by 2026: 10%

By assessing tax forms and balance sheets, public accountants help businesses adhere to the requirements of financial-reporting laws. Management accountants help corporate clients select investments and create and stick to budgets.

Lawyer

Median salary: $120,910

Expected job growth by 2026: 8%

Attorneys advise people and companies about legal matters and represent clients in court. Many do work that requires thorough understanding of financial records or securities law.

Loan Officer

Median salary: $63,040

Expected job growth by 2026: 11%

Loan officers assess loan applications by evaluating financial documents. They may work with companies, consumers or homebuyers.

Financial Manager

Median salary: $127,990

Expected job growth by 2026: 19%

Financial managers are responsible for the fiscal health of their companies. They make and analyze financial reports, make investment decisions and develop financial strategies. Their titles may include controller, treasurer or finance officer.

Cost Estimator

Median salary: $64,040

Expected job growth by 2026: 11%

Cost estimators help companies build budgets by analyzing data about the resources required to produce a product or offer a service. They consider labor, money, time and materials.

Auditor

Median salary: $70,500

Expected job growth by 2026: 10%

Whether working internally or externally, auditors check for financial mismanagement at companies. They also analyze ways to cut down on waste and fraud.

