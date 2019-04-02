Federal Realty plans ‘complete revamp’ of Northern Virginia shopping center

Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Tuesday a plan to “completely revamp the physical character” of its Whole Foods-anchored Old Keene Mill shopping center in West Springfield. The 90,000-square-foot strip center, located at the intersection of…

Federal Realty Investment Trust announced Tuesday a plan to “completely revamp the physical character” of its Whole Foods-anchored Old Keene Mill shopping center in West Springfield.

The 90,000-square-foot strip center, located at the intersection of Old Keene Mill and Rolling roads, is home to Walgreens, BGR, Mezeh Mediterranean Grill and Austin Grill, plus Planet Fitness and other retailers. Rockville-based Federal Realty acquired the center in 1976.

The revamp, per a release, will feature a “communal village” design with new retail facades and signage, new gathering spaces, an outdoor fireplace, furnished pavilions and “wide sidewalks with lush landscaping.” A temporary dining lounge will open in May to provide a gathering place during construction. The work is expected to be completed before Thanksgiving.

The renovation speaks to Federal Realty’s increasing focus on its large and growing Northern Virginia portfolio, which it recently acknowledged has not gotten the same attention…