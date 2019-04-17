False Positives, False Negatives in Breast Cancer

Modern breast cancer screening is a fairly accurate affair. Data from the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium has found that conventional mammography accurately identifies about 87 percent of women who truly have breast cancer. But what…

Modern breast cancer screening is a fairly accurate affair. Data from the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium has found that conventional mammography accurately identifies about 87 percent of women who truly have breast cancer. But what happens to women whose mammograms fall in that other 13 percent, the inaccurate area? They’ll deal with either a false positive or a false negative, neither of which is an ideal situation.

False Positive Breast Cancer Screening

In a false positive, a screening test indicates that a mass in the breast is likely to be cancerous. This typically triggers additional imaging such as diagnostic mammograms, which are a bit more involved than a screening mammogram and will help the doctor get a better look at the suspicious growth. You may also be referred for a breast ultrasound or breast MRI. You may even be advised to undergo a breast biopsy — the removal of all or a portion of the suspicious growth for further laboratory testing — which is the only tool that can actually diagnose cancer. A “core needle biopsy” is the standard method today, the breast cancer nonprofit Susan G. Komen reports, but it’s also possible to have another type of needle biopsy or a surgical biopsy.

All of these tools help doctors get a clearer understanding of what’s going on with your breast health, but each has its own risks and potential complications. Particularly with biopsies, there’s a risk for infection and other complications, so limiting the number of these procedures you undergo is generally advisable. “If it turns out to be nothing, you’ve made the patient go through an unnecessary procedure and anxiety and the cost of all of that,” says Dr. Nikita Shah, medical oncology team leader for the breast cancer specialty section and medical director of the cancer risk evaluation program at Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center.

That anxiety isn’t something to be dismissed: A 2014 study conducted in Denmark found that even three years after being declared free of suspected cancer, women who’d had false positives still reported greater negative psychosocial consequences — in other words, they slept worse, had more anxiety, felt less attractive and experienced other issues that affected their quality-of-life — compared with women who’d had normal findings all along.” “Having a false positive is not harmless and causes undesirable outcomes in the long run,” the authors conclude.

In addition to psychological harms, false positives and “overdiagnoses” — or when mammograms and biopsies reveal breast cancer that may not have ever harmed the woman had it been left undetected — can sometimes lead to overtreatment. In extreme cases, that could lead to chemotherapy or radiation therapy when it’s not warranted. It’s difficult to know how often overdiagnoses happen, in part because you can’t compare a woman who’s been treated to that same woman who hasn’t been treated, but estimates range from 0 percent to upwards of 30 percent of diagnosed cancers, according to a 2015 study published in Population Health Management.

“The greatest harm of overdiagnosis is overtreatment,” the report says, and the goal should not be fewer diagnoses, but rather deploying the right tools that will allow for better decisions regarding treatment. One such screening technology, the report says, is tomosynthesis, which creates 3D, high resolution images of the breast and may reduce false alarms by up to 40 percent, according to the S ociety of Breast Imaging. But it tends to cost more than traditional mammography and is not as widely available.

Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines

Because of the chances of false positives, several organizations changed their screening guidelines for mammograms in the past decade. Now, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends women begin screening at age 50 and the American Cancer Society recommends they start at age 45; both had previously endorsed yearly screenings beginning at age 40. This is in part to reduce the number of false positives, but also because younger women tend to have denser breast tissue and conventional mammograms are not as effective in finding cancers in these women.

“The main message is that mammography is a good tool for women to reduce their chances of dying of breast cancer,” especially if they’re between 50 and 74 years old, says Dr. Kristen Bibbins-Domingo, a general internist and professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California San Francisco, who was chair of the USPSTF when the change was made. While there can be a benefit to younger women to undergo screening, that’s mostly the case if they have a strong family history of breast cancer or known genetic mutations.

False Negative Breast Cancer Screening

On the flip side, sometimes mammograms indicate a woman has no reason to worry about cancer when in fact there’s something there that should be investigated further. Shah says she occasionally sees women in this situation when they come to her later with a more advanced stage of cancer because it wasn’t caught earlier.

In some of these false negative cases, women have “had a mammogram or found a palpable mass and went in for the mammogram, but it was fine. The radiologist said, ‘You’re fine. Come back in six months,’ but when she does, it’s bigger and requires a subsequent biopsy, and it’s cancer. That’s the false negative,” Shah says. The problem then is that treatment has been delayed six months, a year, two years or possibly longer, and the cancer has had all that time to progress, possibly resulting in a more difficult treatment.

It’s the risk of these situations — and the delay in finding and treating cancer — that causes Dr. Marisa C. Weiss, chief medical officer and founder of Breastcancer.org, a breast cancer education nonprofit, to advocate for women to be vigilant about their breasts and conduct monthly self-exams. But even that advice is controversial: The USPSTF says there’s not sufficient evidence to conclude whether monthly self-exams do more good than harm. Still, Weiss argues, when cancers are caught early, “they’re less likely to require drastic treatment.” For example, you could spare yourself chemotherapy if you’re vigilant about your health and pursue additional diagnostics if something appears abnormal. “There’s a value to early diagnosis for all kinds of cancers,” she says.

Self-Care and Advocacy

Shah says false negatives and false positives happen, and it’s a limitation of the tools we have available to screen for cancer. Nevertheless, there are a few things women can do to help themselves. “Be aware of yourself and your body. If something doesn’t seem right, don’t accept it until you’re sure everything that can be done has been done.” She says some women will get an abnormal reading on a mammogram and fail to follow up on it because they don’t want to think about it. She says that’s never the right answer. “Don’t ignore it. See your health care provider to make sure it’s not significant.”

Shah also urges women to seek screening from reputable hospitals and radiology centers. “You don’t want to go to a place where there’s not even a radiologist and the film is being sent abroad to be read. Go to a reputable place or breast care center where you know you’re going to get top-quality care.”

Lastly, she urges women to stay on top of their recommended screening program. “I see so many patients told to go back in three or six months, and they just don’t for whatever reason. There’s a reason why some recommendations are made, and it’s important to follow through with them,” she says.

