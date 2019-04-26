Fairfax planning has some issues with these proposed senior living towers in Tysons

It may not be the largest senior living facility unit-wise, but The Mather will almost certainly be the region’s tallest. And that is a problem for Fairfax County planners, who have recommended denial of the…

It may not be the largest senior living facility unit-wise, but The Mather will almost certainly be the region’s tallest.

And that is a problem for Fairfax County planners, who have recommended denial of the application citing three reasons: its height — the building will rise to a maximum 285 feet — design and open space plan.

“Staff does not object to the concept of a continuing care facility as a use, and in fact, recognizes the services provided by such a facility are both necessary and desirable within Tysons,” per the staff report. “However, the continuing care facility has been designed in a way that reflects the unique needs of the applicant’s specific business model, and does not reflect the urban design recommendations of both the Comprehensive Plan and the Tysons Urban Design Guidelines.”

The Fairfax County Planning Commission is scheduled May 8 to review a proposal from Cityline Partners LLC and Evanston, Illinois-based Mather LifeWays for the proposed two-building…