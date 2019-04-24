Face in the Crowd: No pride in downplaying a big win

Our Best Real Estate Deals issue has been the ruling topic in my kingdom, Special Publications Land. Along with the many facts, figures and anecdotes our reporters found on the top deals of 2018, we…

Our Best Real Estate Deals issue has been the ruling topic in my kingdom, Special Publications Land.

Along with the many facts, figures and anecdotes our reporters found on the top deals of 2018, we asked all the major players one question: “How did you celebrate the end of the deal?”

I had assigned the question anticipating tales of champagne toasts. Maybe a restorative vacation or at least a half-day off. But the most common response? “We got right to work on the next deal.”

If this was an honest answer — if the team of brokers or developers never paused to celebrate their big lease or delivery and instead turned straight to the next deal — then the workplace culture surrounding commercial real estate is in need of introspection.

If this isn’t an honest answer — if this is the line that executives think sounds impressive to outside observers and potential clients — well, that’s toxic, too.

I’ve cited the studies pointing to the need for vacation, the need for…