Explore the 2019 Best STEM High Schools

Top 20 STEM high schools
Occupations in science, technology, engineering and math are expected to grow nearly 11 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But employment growth is only part of what makes STEM jobs appealing. The median wage in 2018 for STEM occupations was $84,880, while non-STEM workers had a median salary of $37,020, according to BLS data. The 2019 Best High Schools for STEM help prepare teens for careers in these thriving and lucrative fields. Schools were selected based on student participation in and performance on Advanced Placement science and math tests.
20. Academy for Allied Health Sciences
Location: Scotch Plains, New Jersey
STEM Index: 88.3
2019 Best High Schools rank: 341
19. Cupertino High
Location: Cupertino, California
STEM Index: 88.5
2019 Best High Schools rank: 217
18. Saratoga High
Location: Saratoga, California
STEM Index: 89
2019 Best High Schools rank: 215
17. Lynbrook High
Location: San Jose, California
STEM Index: 89.2
2019 Best High Schools rank: 101
16. Monta Vista High School
Location: Cupertino, California
STEM Index: 89.5
2019 Best High Schools rank: 96
15. Whitney High School
Location: Cerritos, California
STEM Index: 89.8
2019 Best High Schools rank: 14
14. BASIS Oro Valley
Location: Oro Valley, Arizona
STEM Index: 89.9
2019 Best High Schools rank: 32
13. Academy for Information Technology
Location: Scotch Plains, New Jersey
STEM Index: 90
2019 Best High Schools rank: 149
12. BASIS Chandler
Location: Chandler, Arizona
STEM Index: 91.5
2019 Best High Schools rank: 18
11. DeBakey High School for Health Professions
Location: Houston
STEM Index: 91.7
2019 Best High Schools rank: 17
10. Union County Magnet High School
Location: Scotch Plains, New Jersey
STEM Index: 91.9
2019 Best High Schools rank: 103
9. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)
Location: Dallas
STEM Index: 94.8
2019 Best High Schools rank: 12
8. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies
Location: Edison, New Jersey
STEM Index: 94.9
2019 Best High Schools rank: 61
7. BASIS Tucson North
Location: Tucson, Arizona
STEM Index: 95.6
2019 Best High Schools rank: 34
6. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)
Location: Dallas
STEM Index: 95.7
2019 Best High Schools rank: 16
5. The Early College at Guilford
Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
STEM Index: 96.6
2019 Best High Schools rank: 37
4. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Location: Alexandria, Virginia
STEM Index: 96.7
2019 Best High Schools rank: 4
3. BASIS Peoria
Location: Peoria, Arizona
STEM Index: 97.7
2019 Best High Schools rank: 21
2. BASIS Scottsdale
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
STEM Index: 98.8
2019 Best High Schools rank: 3
1. High Technology High School
Location: Lincroft, New Jersey
STEM Index: 99.2
2019 Best High Schools rank: 39
Families can explore the overall 2019 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, along with the Best Charter Schools and Best Magnet Schools rankings. Connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook, or tweet @USNewsEducation using the hashtag #BestHighSchools to share your thoughts on the rankings.
