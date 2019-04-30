Explore the 2019 Best STEM High Schools

Top 20 STEM high schools Occupations in science, technology, engineering and math are expected to grow nearly 11 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But employment growth is only…

Top 20 STEM high schools

Occupations in science, technology, engineering and math are expected to grow nearly 11 percent from 2016 to 2026, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But employment growth is only part of what makes STEM jobs appealing. The median wage in 2018 for STEM occupations was $84,880, while non-STEM workers had a median salary of $37,020, according to BLS data. The 2019 Best High Schools for STEM help prepare teens for careers in these thriving and lucrative fields. Schools were selected based on student participation in and performance on Advanced Placement science and math tests.

20. Academy for Allied Health Sciences

Location: Scotch Plains, New Jersey

STEM Index: 88.3

2019 Best High Schools rank: 341

19. Cupertino High

Location: Cupertino, California

STEM Index: 88.5

2019 Best High Schools rank: 217

18. Saratoga High

Location: Saratoga, California

STEM Index: 89

2019 Best High Schools rank: 215

17. Lynbrook High

Location: San Jose, California

STEM Index: 89.2

2019 Best High Schools rank: 101

16. Monta Vista High School

Location: Cupertino, California

STEM Index: 89.5

2019 Best High Schools rank: 96

15. Whitney High School

Location: Cerritos, California

STEM Index: 89.8

2019 Best High Schools rank: 14

14. BASIS Oro Valley

Location: Oro Valley, Arizona

STEM Index: 89.9

2019 Best High Schools rank: 32

13. Academy for Information Technology

Location: Scotch Plains, New Jersey

STEM Index: 90

2019 Best High Schools rank: 149

12. BASIS Chandler

Location: Chandler, Arizona

STEM Index: 91.5

2019 Best High Schools rank: 18

11. DeBakey High School for Health Professions

Location: Houston

STEM Index: 91.7

2019 Best High Schools rank: 17

10. Union County Magnet High School

Location: Scotch Plains, New Jersey

STEM Index: 91.9

2019 Best High Schools rank: 103

9. Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM)

Location: Dallas

STEM Index: 94.8

2019 Best High Schools rank: 12

8. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies

Location: Edison, New Jersey

STEM Index: 94.9

2019 Best High Schools rank: 61

7. BASIS Tucson North

Location: Tucson, Arizona

STEM Index: 95.6

2019 Best High Schools rank: 34

6. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG)

Location: Dallas

STEM Index: 95.7

2019 Best High Schools rank: 16

5. The Early College at Guilford

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

STEM Index: 96.6

2019 Best High Schools rank: 37

4. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Location: Alexandria, Virginia

STEM Index: 96.7

2019 Best High Schools rank: 4

3. BASIS Peoria

Location: Peoria, Arizona

STEM Index: 97.7

2019 Best High Schools rank: 21

2. BASIS Scottsdale

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

STEM Index: 98.8

2019 Best High Schools rank: 3

1. High Technology High School

Location: Lincroft, New Jersey

STEM Index: 99.2

2019 Best High Schools rank: 39

Families can explore the overall 2019 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, along with the Best Charter Schools and Best Magnet Schools rankings.

