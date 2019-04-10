Exclusive: This D.C. startup helps retailers find short-term leases. Now it’s opening a pop-up space for them.

A local startup that connects businesses with short-term retail space is now opening a space of its own — for those businesses to set up shop. The team behind Poppir Inc., a two-sided online marketplace…

The team behind Poppir Inc., a two-sided online marketplace to help retailers find temporary leases and property owners fill vacancies, is preparing to soft-launch Poppir Place April 25 in downtown D.C. It’s a co-retail storefront for small web-based businesses to have physical space, and the result of trial-and-error after first debuting its digital platform in 2016.

“There are tons of businesses out there that are looking for the easy capability of getting into space and having it on demand,” said Poppir CEO Derek Nickerson. After three years of learning this industry and “playing around with different ways to connect people to space,” the company has gone through more than one iteration, he said. “What we found is we need to create the environment for them.”

The company’s eight-person team will open Poppir Place at 1501 M…