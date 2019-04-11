EverWatch boosts intelligence contracting platform with latest acquisition

EverWatch, an Ashburn defense and national security contractor, has acquired IT services company Northwood Global Solutions LLC. Terms were not disclosed. Chevy Chase-based aerospace and defense investment firm Enlightenment Capital controls EverWatch and created the…

EverWatch, an Ashburn defense and national security contractor, has acquired IT services company Northwood Global Solutions LLC.

Terms were not disclosed.

Chevy Chase-based aerospace and defense investment firm Enlightenment Capital controls EverWatch and created the company in October after IEA Corp. and ACES Inc., headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, were merged with two other unnamed companies.

In November, EverWatch acquired Dynamic Engineering Solutions, a cloud and network administration services provider based in West River, Maryland.

This is EverWatch’s sixth acquisition since its creation and first since former Sotera Defense Solutions chief executive John Hillen was appointed CEO in February.

Northwood specializes in cloud architecture and migration, cybersecurity, analytics, and big data systems architecture. Its acquisition allows EverWatch to expand its technical capabilities and broaden relationships and mission expertise within the intelligence community, Hillen…