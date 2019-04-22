Enlightenment Capital acquires IT contractor Trowbridge & Trowbridge

Chevy Chase-based investment firm Enlightenment Capital expanded its technology offerings Monday with the acquisition of McLean-based government contractor Trowbridge & Trowbridge LLC. The buy provides the firm — which takes stakes in and advises companies…

Chevy Chase-based investment firm Enlightenment Capital expanded its technology offerings Monday with the acquisition of McLean-based government contractor Trowbridge & Trowbridge LLC.

The buy provides the firm — which takes stakes in and advises companies in the aerospace, defense & government sector — with a further foothold in the cloud computing and IT modernization market, following initial investments in security services companies earlier this year.

“Trowbridge will serve as the initial investment of a new Enlightenment platform, which will provide innovative solutions to government agencies seeking to modernize their IT systems and operations,” said Devin Talbott, managing partner of Enlightenment Capital, in a statement.

The designated Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) contractor recently scored spots on the Chief Information Officer–Solutions and Partners 3 (CIO-SP3), a National Institutes of Health-administered government-wide acquisition contract for IT services,…