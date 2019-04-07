End-of-Season Tax Tips to Get You Through Tax Day

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, don’t worry. There’s still time to file your return and maximize your tax deductions and credits. Here’s how to boost your refund or reduce your tax bill, even…

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, don’t worry. There’s still time to file your return and maximize your tax deductions and credits.

Here’s how to boost your refund or reduce your tax bill, even if you’re filing at the eleventh hour.

Get Your Documents Together

When you sit down to file, remember to have the documents that report income, such as W-2s, 1099s and receipts or forms for tax-deductible items like charitable contributions and student loan interest, in front of you.

Gather the Correct Social Security Numbers

When you rush around doing your taxes at the last minute, you may leave something out or gather the wrong Social Security numbers for your dependents. Make sure to gather the correct information because you need accurate numbers in order to claim your dependents and receive valuable tax deductions and credits.

Set Your Own Deadline

While it is true that the official tax deadline is April 15, and you can file online up until the tax deadline, keep in mind that if you choose to set your personal deadline earlier, you’ll be one step closer to your tax refund. Use the time you have gained back to do other productive things.

Don’t Give Up on Claiming Itemized Deductions

Although more taxpayers may take the standard deduction instead of itemizing under the new tax law, remember that a few additional expenses may push you over the standard tax deduction and further lower your tax liability. Expenses such as previous state income tax liability paid, points paid to purchase a new home and charitable contributions may give your itemized tax deductions a boost.

Take Above-the-Line Tax Deductions

Above-the-line deductions will lower your taxable income. Some of the above-the-line deductions you can claim are the student loan interest deduction, the educator expense deduction for school supplies you purchased (up to $250) and the deductible portion of your IRA contributions.

Take Commonly Missed Tax Deductions and Credits

Some tax deductions and credits continue to be commonly missed or unknown, like the up to $3,000 you can deduct for an uncollectible personal debt for a loan to a friend, the earned income tax credit worth up to $6,431 for a family with three kids and the saver’s credit worth up to $1,000 for single filers ($2,000 for married filing jointly). According to the IRS, one out of five taxpayers are eligible for the earned income tax credit but fail to take it.

Contribute to an IRA

This is one of the few things you can still do after December 2018 and make an impact on your 2018 taxes. You can contribute up to $5,500 ($6,500 if you’re 50 or older) up until the April 15 tax deadline and still affect your 2018 taxes. Just be sure to tell the plan administrator that your contribution is for 2018.

If you’re self-employed, you also can contribute the lesser of 25% of your income or $55,000 to your SEP IRA account up until the April 15 tax deadline, which could lower your taxable income and tax liability on your 2018 taxes.

File If You Are Under the IRS Filing Threshold

Some taxpayers don’t need to file if they don’t make more than the IRS filing threshold ($12,000 for single filers and $24,000 married filing jointly), but they should file if they had federal taxes withheld, especially if they are eligible for a refundable tax credit like the earned income tax credit. Every year, the IRS reports about $1 billion in unclaimed refunds and the IRS’s latest data reveals the average unclaimed refunds are more than $800.

If You’re Self-Employed, Don’t Forget Your Business Expenses

If you are self-employed, you’re allowed to take advantage of business expense deductions that you would not be eligible for as a W-2 employee, such as start-up costs, computers, vehicle expenses and more.

Claim Your Dependents

Although the dependent exemption was eliminated under tax reform, you can still claim your dependent children, relatives and even non-relatives you support. If you have dependent children under age 17, you can claim the child tax credit (up to $2,000), plus the child and dependent care credit and the earned income tax credit. If your kids are 17 and older, you can claim the new tax credit for non-child dependents of $500. This means that you can also claim the new credit for relatives and non-relatives like a boyfriend, girlfriend or friend. In order to claim someone who is not considered your “qualifying child,” that person needs to make less than $4,150, you have to provide over half of their support and the person has to meet citizenship tests. Relatives don’t need to live with you the entire year to qualify, but non-relatives do.

File an Extension

Filing an extension can give you time to get your paperwork in order. Remember that receiving an extension only extends the time to file your taxes. If you owe, you are still required to pay what you owe on time. If you owe money and can’t pay it, you can ask the IRS for an installment agreement when you file your taxes. The installment agreement will allow you to pay your tax debt over six years.

