Employers Prize Resilience

In the movie “Rocky” and its nearly infinite sequels, the eponymous star boxer refuses to give up. Pummeled by opponents who are bigger and stronger, the boxer gets up time and time again even as…

In the movie “Rocky” and its nearly infinite sequels, the eponymous star boxer refuses to give up. Pummeled by opponents who are bigger and stronger, the boxer gets up time and time again even as he is punched to the point of brain damage. Rocky’s toughness endears him to the crowd in every scene and his humble resilience has everyone rooting for his success against daunting challenges.

There is something in the human experience that inspires respect and admiration for those who don’t quit, no matter what the odds. Young professionals who test how much they can take and keep moving forward will impress their employers with their resiliency.

What is resilience?

Resilience is the ability to respond, recover and recommit to a purpose or result in the face of obstacles, stress and setbacks. Also known as grit or grittiness, high achievers universally display the ability to be tough, adaptable, flexible, focused and diligent.

In the workplace, team members have five primary ways to show mettle and earn the respect of their peers, seniors and subordinates. By demonstrating grit in each of these areas, an employee will prove valuable and earn appreciation, promotion and advancement.

[READ: How Do Promotions Work?]

To show resilience in the workplace, demonstrate:

— Determination and focus.

— Thick skin.

— Discipline.

— Flexibility.

— Hard work.

Determination and Focus

An essential prerequisite for resilience is a keen and clear focus on what needs to be accomplished. A strong goal orientation keeps one concentrated on what is important and, correspondingly, what is not. Like a lioness who ignores the movement of the rest of the herd to stay focused on her designated prey, an individual who has a clear idea of the relative importance of tasks and outcomes is hard to fluster.

Clear communication with seniors and peers is the best way to stay aligned with organizational goals and priorities. A personal dedication accomplishing goals by any ethical means lays the foundation for resilience.

Thick Skin

Everybody has bad days. There are times when customers defect, team members quit and the new operations process just doesn’t seem to work. Likewise, it is easy to take offense at what co-workers or clients say. When a resilient person encounters these frustrations, he or she bounces back with an action plan and clear next steps.

No one needs to tolerate inappropriate or abusive behavior, but many workplace altercations can be avoided or resolved by asking clarifying questions and drawing on emotional intelligence. Remember, this is usually not about you. By not taking the actions of others personally, high-achieving workers can develop empathy for their colleagues and thus collaborate more effectively.

[See: The Most Important Allies to Make at Work.]

Discipline

A key characteristic of mature behavior is learning to delay gratification. The best students excel by spending that extra hour in the library before heading to the party just as the best professionals eschew the social lunch with friends to proofread the report or presentation just one more time.

Our society is designed to satisfy short-term desires at the expense of long-term achievement. It is up to the individual worker to prioritize career goals over immediate gratification or distraction. Accomplish this by scheduling work time, turning off personal cell phones and refusing to indulge in social media communication during office hours.

Flexibility

As the old saying goes, “when one door closes, another opens.” The resourceful and resilient worker will seek new methods to achieve the desired end when the first paths are blocked. Sometimes, this is a matter of looking at the problem from a different perspective. Frustration with one approach may lead to a breakthrough as an individual or team reconsiders the steps necessary to achieve a given goal.

Problems can be like a work of art. A different vantage can reveal a truth that was obscured from the original point of view. In this way, obstacles can actually be gifts that generate creative solutions that otherwise may have never emerged. Creative problem-solving is a talent in high demand with all employers. Intellectual curiosity combined with resilience and resourcefulness is irresistibly effective.

[See: 16 Low-Stress Jobs.]

Hard Work

The simplest facet of grit to understand is the virtue of hard work. Very few successful people accomplished their goals with anything less than maximum effort and long hours. In his book “Outliers,” author Malcolm Gladwell explains that it takes 10,000 hours of focused effort to master a profession, topic or task. Regardless of whether that’s the precise amount of required time, the point is that there are few shortcuts to achievement.

Organizations need people who can get “stuff” done. This means focusing on the most important tasks to achieve the desired outcomes. Since life does not always cooperate, you need a thick skin to bounce back from inevitable adversity and distraction. With discipline and hard work, flexibility and creativity, workers can keep at a problem until it cracks. Show resilience and grit every day at work, and your talents will always be in high demand.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

The Most Important Allies to Make at Work

Employers Prize Resilience originally appeared on usnews.com