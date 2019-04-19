Elon Musk’s proposed D.C.-Baltimore loop ‘would not change’ regional travel patterns

Elon Musk’s the Boring Co. estimates a Washington-Baltimore “loop” would initially be limited to 1,000 passengers in each direction per day and not change travel patterns in the region. Those are a couple of the…

Those are a couple of the new details from a 505-page draft environmental assessment released by the U.S. Department of Transportation this week. The draft marks what the department characterized as an “early milestone” in the environmental review and permitting process for Musk’s proposed 35-mile tunnel project.

The billionaire founder of Boring, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX created a stir when he tweeted that he had “verbal” government approval for a proposed “hyperloop” in 2017.

What’s proposed in the latest report, which was sponsored by the Maryland State Highway Administration, is slightly different from what Musk originally outlined. Instead of having people traveling up to 700 mph through vacuum tubes in pods, Boring proposes two tunnels where people would be transported in autonomous…