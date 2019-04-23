DuPont heir’s 1939 Dewey Beach mansion listed for $11.5 million

Sandaway, a Delaware beachfront property built in 1939 by Alexis Felix DuPont, is on the market for $11.5 million. The nearly 10,000-square-foot home, at 1 and 3 Cullen Street in Dewey Beach, has 12 bedrooms…

The nearly 10,000-square-foot home, at 1 and 3 Cullen Street in Dewey Beach, has 12 bedrooms and 11 full baths.

Alexis Felix DuPont Sr. was a prominent member of the DuPont family. He was a vice president and director of E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. and a philanthropist who helped found St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware. Born in 1879, he died in 1948. His father — Francis Gurney DuPont — is credited as the creator of smokeless gunpowder.

His son, Alexis Felix DuPont Jr., was the co-founder of the All American Aviation Co., which eventually became US Airways.

The property is listed by Kim Hamer of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty.

Here’s part of her pitch:

The front main house boasts 7,035 heated square feet situated on a 26,69-square-foot lot. The home features stunning details including six fireplaces, curved staircase, wrap around…