Does a Higher Income Mean a Higher FICO Score?

Almost one-quarter of consumers believe that a higher income equals a higher FICO score. Do you agree?

If you don’t, then pat yourself on the back. Your income has nothing to do with your FICO score. It’s possible for someone who makes $25,000 a year to have a higher credit score than someone who makes $125,000 per year. The key is to use credit responsibly.

April is Financial Literacy Month, so U.S. News & World Report conducted a survey in March of approximately 1,500 consumers who answered questions that were designed to test their financial literacy. In some areas, consumers showed how money-savvy they were.

Here are the other key findings:

— Only one-third of survey respondents knew that using more than 30 percent of your available credit hurts your credit score. You have a credit utilization ratio, which is the amount of credit you’ve used compared with the amount of credit you have available. If your ratio exceeds 30 percent, it can reduce your score.

— Almost half of respondents knew that on-time payments are essential for good credit. Your payment history makes up 35 percent of your FICO score.

— Almost 20 percent of consumers didn’t know how to check their credit reports. There are three major credit bureaus, and you have a credit report on file at each bureau. You can check each of your credit reports for free every 12 months at AnnualCreditReport.com.

— A majority — 59 percent — knew that interest is applied to a revolving balance. You have a grace period, which is 23 to 25 days. If you pay your credit card bill in full during the grace period, you don’t pay interest. It’s an interest-free loan! So pay your balance in full by the due date and you will save money.

— A little less than half — 49 percent — didn’t know if it is necessary to carry a credit card balance to improve your credit score. You don’t have to carry a balance and pay interest to build a great credit score.

It was heartening to see that a good portion of consumers knew how important payment history is for a good credit score. The results also showed that a majority of consumers understand that carrying a balance costs them money. But the survey also showed that we have a way to go when it comes to being credit-savvy.

For instance, one of the most persistent myths around is that you have to carry a balance to improve your credit score. You can earn a great credit score for free. Just use your credit cards responsibly and keep low balances during the month.

Speaking of which, two-thirds of consumers weren’t aware that you need a credit utilization ratio less than 30 percent. And if you want to build your score quickly, you need to stick to 10 percent or less.

What Consumers Want to Know More About

When asked what personal finance topics they needed to learn more about, consumers got very specific. Learning more about saving money topped the list. Other topics of interest include budgeting, credit scores, debt and how credit cards work.

Only 24 percent felt they need to learn more about credit scores, which is interesting because the survey results showed some big gaps in their knowledge. Sometimes, you don’t know what you don’t know. That’s what makes uninformed credit-related decisions so dangerous.

It’s great that we have a Financial Literacy Month. But if you think about it, understanding your finances should be a year-round goal.

