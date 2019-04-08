Do No-Interest Credit Cards Really Exist?

Yes, you really can get a credit card that charges no interest. Just realize it comes with a time limit, among other restrictions, which means you have to follow the terms of your agreement to…

Yes, you really can get a credit card that charges no interest. Just realize it comes with a time limit, among other restrictions, which means you have to follow the terms of your agreement to avoid interest charges once the introductory period ends.

“The bottom line with a zero-interest credit card is that it doesn’t last,” says Bill McCracken, president of Phoenix Synergistics, a marketing research company that serves the financial services industry.

The credit card industry is very competitive, and “tools like zero percent offers are really useful” to companies, says Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at personal finance site CompareCards by LendingTree.

Interest rates have gone up recently and “we’ve seen some trimming around the edges of the offers,” but the zero percent deals aren’t going away anytime soon, Schulz says. For example, zero percent APR introductory periods may be shorter, or balance transfers may require a 3% to 5% fee.

Even though credit card companies are not earning interest income on these arrangements, they benefit when a customer takes them up on the offer. Merchant transaction fees still generate income for card issuers, so they make money with every transaction, regardless of your interest charges.

What Zero Percent APR Offers Look Like

According to U.S. News data, the majority of zero percent APR credit cards have balance transfer introductory offers for at least 15 months. For purchases, introductory APRs lasting 15 months are also common.

“If you can get a card with 15 to 18 months of zero percent interest, that can be a really good thing,” Schulz says.

Some companies provide both a zero percent APR for purchases and balance transfer deals. These cards often do not charge an annual fee.

Zero Percent Interest Offer Conditions

As you might expect, there are strings attached to zero percent interest credit card deals.

Time limits. Zero percent interest deals not only come with a time limit, some also have a use it or lose it provision. For example, for a zero percent interest balance transfer offer, you might need to make the transfer within the first 60 days of opening your account.

Generally, there is plenty of time within the limits set by the credit card company, but you don’t want to put it off and forget, Schulz says. “The last thing anyone wants to have happen is to sign up for a card thinking you’re going to get a zero percent interest rate and miss out on the opportunity,” Schulz says.

Balance transfer fees. Before you transfer funds from one card to the other, realize there’s likely a fee attached. The fee usually ranges from 3% to 5%, and you’ll want to make sure you’re actually saving money in the long run.

“That can be a significant amount of money, depending on how much money you’re transferring,” Schulz says. “The fee generally isn’t high enough to make the balance transfer not a good deal, but it’s definitely something people need to know about.”

Payments. It’s never a good idea to miss a credit card payment, but if you miss a couple payments during a zero percent interest period, the entire offer could unravel.

If you’re a longtime customer of a company, you could try to make a case for keeping the zero-interest deal, but it’s very unlikely it will work if you don’t have that history, McCracken says.

Who Shouldn’t Use Zero Percent Interest Credit Cards

If you’re using a zero-interest card as a dumping ground for purchases you can’t pay off, you’re just delaying the inevitable.

The key question is discipline, McCracken says: Would you organize your budget to pay off the debt before the interest kicks in? Or would you allow the balance to get out of control and eventually pay interest on it anyway?

It’s especially an issue for those who let their spending get out of control on a card with a zero percent APR on purchases after already making a balance transfer to the same card.

“One of the biggest mistakes is continuing to spend on the new card,” Schulz says. “When you’re in a hole, the first rule of getting out of the hole is to stop digging. A lot of people struggle with that with credit cards.”

Using Zero Percent Interest Cards Effectively

A good use of a zero percent interest purchase or balance transfer APR offer is to effectively give yourself an interest-free loan for a major purchase. If you need to buy a computer, TV or another large appliance, “that’s a perfect example where you might want to think about zero interest,” McCracken says.

But if you’re only charging $100 a month, “I would almost question why you’re going through the trouble of opening another card if the savings to you are going to be fairly negligible,” McCracken says.

If you’re primarily looking to transfer a large balance from a high-interest credit card, your strategy should focus on paying off that debt. That means not putting new charges on the card.

Getting a Zero Percent Interest Credit Card

If you have good credit, you have a good chance of being approved for a credit card with a zero percent introductory rate on purchases or balance transfers. But there are some cards that extend zero percent interest offers to consumers with average, fair or limited credit.

Of course, you don’t need to chase down zero-interest deals if you can pay off what you spend on your credit card each statement period.

Virtually all credit cards can be zero-interest cards if you pay the balance off each statement period, Schulz says.

How to Make Zero Percent Interest Credit Cards Work For You

Make a budget before you transfer a balance or make a large purchase using your zero-interest card. “You can’t make a meaningful plan to attack credit card debt if you don’t know how much money is coming into and going out of your household each month,” Schulz says.

Beyond that, try to automate your payments as much as possible by taking the money you need for the debt payment out of your bank account without giving yourself a chance to spend it, Schulz says.

It also helps to have support from your friends and family.

“If you are trying to knock down your debt and are surrounded by a bunch of people with bad habits and who spend like crazy, it’s going to be harder on you,” Schulz says. “If you’re trying to pay down debt and are surrounded by people rooting for you and are helping you be in situations in which you’re probably not going to spend money, your chance for success is a lot higher.”

If you look at the zero-interest introductory period as a chance to get your finances organized to pay down a large debt, you can earn a financial victory of sorts.

