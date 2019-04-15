Do I Need to File Taxes?

For many Americans, filing taxes is a no-brainer. Failing to do so can cause them to miss out on valuable tax refunds or burden them with late fees and failure-to-file penalties. But for Americans with…

For many Americans, filing taxes is a no-brainer. Failing to do so can cause them to miss out on valuable tax refunds or burden them with late fees and failure-to-file penalties.

But for Americans with low incomes or without any earned income at all, the decision to file is more complicated.

So should you file your taxes? Here are several common situations in which you might question whether filing a return is worth it — and advice from experts on the best action to take.

Should I File Taxes if I Earn Less Than the Standard Deduction?

Filers who earn taxable income of less than the standard deduction, which is $12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married joint filers in 2018, don’t technically need to file a federal tax return. But if they earned income during the tax year, and had taxes withheld from their paychecks, it’s likely a good idea to run their information through a tax software program and see if they’re due a refund.

“Even if your income falls below one of the standard deduction levels, if you are employed, and your employer is withholding taxes, you’re certainly entitled to get a refund for that,” says David DuFault, attorney at Sodoma Law in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In fact, low-income filers may be eligible for valuable tax credits such as the earned income tax credit or child tax credit, which are refundable, meaning they can actually be worth more than you owe in taxes. Failing to claim these credits is like leaving money on the table.

Additionally, low-income filers should be eligible to file their taxes for free through the IRS-partnered Free File Alliance, which offers free private-industry software to filers making less than $66,000 in 2018 adjusted gross income. “At least run through the tax return, and then decide whether you need to file or not,” says Mark Luscombe, Chicago-based principal tax analyst at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

Should I File Taxes if I’m a College Student?

Knowing whether to file taxes as a college student requires some coordination with Mom and Dad. You’ll first need to determine whether they are claiming you as a dependent. If they are, then you aren’t typically required to file separately. “It’s good to clarify with your parents what their intentions are,” Luscombe says.

If your parents aren’t claiming you as a dependent, and you earned income from a part-time or on-campus job, filing a tax return may be wise or required, especially if you made more than the standard deduction.

Students who earned less than $12,000 in taxable income won’t have to file a return. But those who file may find they’re owed a refund or can claim education-specific tax credits, such as the American opportunity tax credit, or AOTC, a credit their parents may earn too much to claim. The AOTC is worth $2,500 for the 2018 tax year. It’s a refundable credit, which means if it brings your taxes owed to zero, you can have up to $1,000 refunded to you.

Should I File Taxes if I’m a Retiree?

The short answer: It depends. The way your money is taxed in retirement will vary depending on your financial situation and the accounts from which you’re withdrawing retirement funds.

For some retirees, it’s entirely possible to arrange a situation in which their modest income from Social Security benefits and post-tax investment vehicles, such as a Roth IRA, cause them to owe nothing at tax time and not need to file a tax return.

Then again, other retirees may have taxes due on Social Security or investment withdrawals, depending on their income and investment vehicles. So it’s worthwhile to run your financial data through a tax software program or by your tax preparer if you’re questioning whether you need to file.

Remember: If you’re age 65 or older, your standard deduction cutoff is a little higher than it is for other filers — $13,600 for single filers and $26,600 for married filing jointly.

What Happens if I Don’t File Taxes?

Neglecting to file taxes will have different implications depending on whether you owe taxes or are due a refund. If Uncle Sam owed you money, failing to file will cause you to abandon the money you could’ve collected. On the flip side, if you owed taxes, you could be required to pay failure-to-file, failure-to-pay and interest penalties on your overdue tax bill.

So it’s important to understand whether you owe the IRS and walk through a tax return, even if you don’t eventually need to file it. If you realize you neglected to file taxes when you should have in previous years, you can file back taxes. Those will allow you to claim refunds from up to three years prior and settle up on overdue tax bills going back even longer than three years.

Keep in mind, too, your state may have its own rules surrounding filing taxes, so check to make sure you’re not running afoul of any state laws if you decide not to file.

