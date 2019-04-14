Discover the Best Health Care Jobs

Find job security and good pay with health care careers. Applying science research to help patients, health care practitioners have some of the best-paid and most-secure jobs available — many of which don’t even require…

Find job security and good pay with health care careers.

Applying science research to help patients, health care practitioners have some of the best-paid and most-secure jobs available — many of which don’t even require medical school. Read on to learn which positions are among the best health care careers, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs rankings. Wage data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Physician Assistant

Median salary: $104,860

Expected job growth by 2026: 37%

Working under the auspices of a physician, these professionals perform a range of tasks and diagnose and treat disease in patients.

Learn more about physician assistants.

Dentist

Median salary: $158,120

Expected job growth by 2026: 19%

Dentists provide oral health care of all kinds. They fill cavities, fix broken teeth and advise patients about how to care for their gums and mouths.

Learn more about dentists.

Nurse Anesthetist

Median salary: $165,120

Expected job growth by 2026: 16%

These professionals treat patients who are undergoing surgery with local and general anesthesia. They monitor vital signs to ensure patients stay safe.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists.

Orthodontist

Median salary: >$208,000

Expected job growth by 2026: 19%

Using braces, retainers and other tools, orthodontists correct a patient’s bite or improve the look of his or her smile.

Learn more about orthodontists.

Nurse Practitioner

Median salary: $103,880

Expected job growth by 2026: 36%

Providing many of the same services as a physician, nurse practitioners authorize treatments, perform physical exams and prescribe medicine in hospitals and clinics.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

Pediatrician

Median salary: $187,540

Expected job growth by 2026: 15%

These doctors care for patients from birth through young adulthood. They treat common childhood ailments such as ear infections, strep throat and puberty concerns.

Learn more about pediatricians.

Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Median salary: $235,240

Expected job growth by 2026: 16%

These doctors specialize in women’s reproductive health, providing care such as prescribing birth control, giving annual checkups, treating disease and delivering babies.

Learn more about obstetricians and gynecologists.

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Median salary: $208,000

Expected job growth by 2026: 19%

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons perform procedures on patients’ mouths, jaws and faces. They treat cleft lips, impacted teeth and some cancers and perform face-lifts.

Learn more about oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

Physician

Median salary: $192,930

Expected job growth by 2026: 14.6%

Physicians are medical doctors. They often specialize in specific body systems or organs, such as the skin, heart or digestive tract.

Learn more about physicians.

Prosthodontist

Median salary: $185,150

Expected job growth by 2026: 19%

Prosthodontists help patients who are missing teeth. They make prosthetics that help restore smiles.

Learn more about prosthodontists.

Occupational Therapist

Median salary: $83,200

Expected job growth by 2026: 24%

Occupational therapists work with patients to help them overcome or adapt to physical challenges they may face because of illnesses, injuries or disorders.

Learn more about occupational therapists.

Anesthesiologist

Median salary: $265,990

Expected job growth by 2026: 15%

Anesthesiologists are doctors who specialize in delivering anesthesia to patients undergoing surgery and monitoring vital signs for the duration of operations.

Learn more about anesthesiologists.

Surgeon

Median salary: $251,890

Expected job growth by 2026: 14%

Surgeons need steady hands and calm nerves for their work operating on injured and ill patients. They may specialize in areas like neurological, cardiovascular, orthopedic or plastic surgery.

Learn more about surgeons.

Nurse Midwife

Median salary: $100,590

Expected job growth by 2026: 21%

These practitioners are registered nurses with midwifery training. They help well women with their reproductive health needs.

Learn more about nurse midwives.

Registered Nurse

Median salary: $70,000

Expected job growth by 2026: 15%

These practitioners communicate with and advocate for patients in addition to providing care and administering medicine.

Learn more about registered nurses.

Physical Therapist

Median salary: $86,850

Expected job growth by 2026: 28%

Physical therapists help patients increase and improve mobility after they experience illnesses or injuries.

Learn more about physical therapists.

Podiatrist

Median salary: $127,740

Expected job growth by 2026: 10%

Podiatrists diagnose and treat foot and ankle problems, like bone spurs, calluses and ingrown toenails.

Learn more about podiatrists.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Median salary: $76,610

Expected job growth by 2026: 18%

Speech therapists treat cognitive, social and physical disorders in patients who have trouble swallowing or communicating.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

Respiratory Therapist

Median salary: $59,710

Expected job growth by 2026: 23%

These therapists specialize in care for patients who have breathing problems, including asthma, bronchitis, sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Learn more about respiratory therapists.

Optometrist

Median salary: $110,300

Expected job growth by 2026: 18%

These specialists prescribe corrective lenses, treat eye diseases and perform vision therapy.

Learn more about optometrists.

The best health care jobs include:

— Physician assistant.

— Dentist.

— Nurse anesthetist.

— Orthodontist.

— Nurse practitioner.

— Pediatrician.

— Obstetrician and gynecologist.

— Oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

— Physician.

More from U.S. News

The 25 Best Jobs of 2019

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

10 Tech Jobs That Make the Most Money

Discover the Best Health Care Jobs originally appeared on usnews.com