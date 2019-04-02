Digital consultant to move within Crystal City, eventually grow to 1,000 employees

Arlington-based Incentive Technology Group LLC will move within Crystal City to a new headquarters, creating more than 100 new jobs in the short term, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday. ITG, a digital consulting firm, will…

ITG, a digital consulting firm, will leave JBG Smith Properties’ 2121 Crystal Drive for 50,000 square feet at Beacon Capital Partners’ Presidential Tower, at 2511 Jefferson Davis Highway. Northam authorized a $450,000 grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund to secure the deal, and ITG will also be eligible for a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for each full-time job it creates. Virginia competed with Georgia on the project.

ITG expects to create 128 new jobs as soon as this year, Northam’s office said, “with a commitment to over 1,000 new high-paying jobs at the Virginia headquarters” over the long term. ITG, according to Washington Business Journal research, had 31 employees locally as of early 2018.

The new office will include a design an innovation center, “where clients,…