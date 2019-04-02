Developer pitches mixed-use project with movie theater for downtown Bethesda

Bethesda developer Starr Capital LLC is proposing a mixed-use development with a small movie theater at 7000 Wisconsin Ave. The pitch calls for a 200-residence building with a 120-space underground parking garage and 15,000 square…

Bethesda developer Starr Capital LLC is proposing a mixed-use development with a small movie theater at 7000 Wisconsin Ave.

The pitch calls for a 200-residence building with a 120-space underground parking garage and 15,000 square feet of retail space. About 4,000 square feet would be set aside for a movie theater. A theater of that size would typically accommodate just one screen. The project is also to include public open space.

Starr is planning to dedicate roughly nine residential units for affordable housing. The developer is requesting the building stand 132 feet — 22 feet taller than zoning regulations allow — to accommodate the movie theater. The dedication of 17.5 percent of the units for affordable housing allows the project an additional 12 feet.

Starr has been eyeing plans for a theater for about two years, ever since the Regal Cinemas in downtown Bethesda closed, according to Bethesda Magazine, which was first to report on the development plans. A theater operator…