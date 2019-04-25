Deal of the Year: Amazon HQ2

Deal of the year. Deal of the decade! Deal of a lifetime? Yes, they all apply. When was the last time a real estate deal in Arlington, Virginia, made national news? Not only the front…

Deal of the year. Deal of the decade! Deal of a lifetime? Yes, they all apply. When was the last time a real estate deal in Arlington, Virginia, made national news? Not only the front pages of most U.S. newspapers, but also the business news, the cable news and the nightly news.

It’s a journey the participants won’t soon forget. We’ve digested the 14-month odyssey from HQ2 kickoff to HQ2 selection here, along with the aftermath.

The deal

Leases

Amazon will lease a total of 537,000 square feet in three existing JBG Smith buildings in Crystal City:

241 18th St. S.: 88,000 square feet

1800 S. Bell St.: Full building for 191,000 square feet

1770 Crystal Drive (currently known as 1750 Crystal Drive): Full building for 258,000 square feet

Sales

Amazon will buy two major development sites owned by JBG Smith in Pentagon City for a total of $294 million — about $72 a developable foot — and hire JBG to serve as developer, property manager and retail leasing agent.

Metropolitan…