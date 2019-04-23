D.C. United, The St. James strike deal for training, healing and promotion

Hosting the only FIFA-regulation indoor soccer pitch in the region, The St. James sports complex in Springfield is officially D.C. United’s training center. The four-time MLS champions have entered a five-year deal that names The…

Hosting the only FIFA-regulation indoor soccer pitch in the region, The St. James sports complex in Springfield is officially D.C. United’s training center.

The four-time MLS champions have entered a five-year deal that names The St. James as the official performance training partner of D.C. United, giving players access to the entire campus of The St. James, including the 110,000-square-foot field house, the pool house, as well as the health club and high performance training center during the preseason and regular season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

D.C. United players will also participate in athletic performance testing and receive rejuvenation and innovative treatments at Courted at The St. James, a medical spa specializing in wellness treatments designed to reduce injury, accelerate recovery and enhance athletic performance.

The 450,000-square-foot sports, entertainment and wellness complex has been hosting the majority of D.C. United’s practices and strength…