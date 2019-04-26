D.C. Council chair sounds warning signal on Bowser tax increases

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson warned Friday that the Bowser administration’s proposed tax increases on commercial real estate could be a significant drag on the District’s economy. Mendelson, speaking at the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement…

Mendelson, speaking at the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District’s annual State of Downtown forum, said Mayor Muriel Bowser’s fiscal 2020 budget could have a ripple effect on things ranging from property sales to hotel stays and convention business at a time when office and retail vacancy rates are already elevated.

“I think sometimes we, and when I say we I mean city hall, loses sight of how subtle economic influences can be in affecting our economy,” Mendelson told the crowd assembled inside the Newseum.

The revenue from Bowser’s proposed tax increases would fund affordable housing initiatives, which the mayor has said is a critical issue, but parts of D.C.’s building industry have voiced concerns about the call to raise taxes on commercial real estate transactions.

Bowser introduced her budget…