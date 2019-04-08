202
D.C. convention center preps for exterior renovation, new food and beverage program

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline April 8, 2019 3:07 pm 04/08/2019 03:07pm
The Walter E. Washington Convention Center is gearing up for more change with a new food and beverage vendor on board and the approval of a long-awaited exterior improvement project. 

Events D.C., the city’s conventions and sports authority, received approval Thursday from the National Capital Planning Commission for its exterior renovation, the latest effort to modernize the 15 year-old convention center and better connect it to surrounding neighborhoods. 

The project includes adding planters and public art to the building’s exterior, installing retail kiosks for pop-up shops with red-tinted glass awnings to break up the building’s large grey exterior walls, and creating more seating on sidewalks and plazas. 

The biggest change, however, will be the addition of a rooftop terrace, accessible via exterior stairs on the back of the building on N Street NW. The rooftop will feature a landscaped area, a range of lounge and table seating and a bar. 

