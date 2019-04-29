Ankura Consulting LLC, a business advisory and expert services firm, is expanding its D.C. headquarters to accommodate company growth after making a handful of acquisitions last year. The new District headquarters at 2000 K St.…

The new District headquarters at 2000 K St. NW, owned by Tishman, spans more than 91,000 square feet. The expansion helps consolidate the company’s growing D.C. workforce, all of which will now be housed in a single place.

Ankura is moving from its previous offices at 1200 and 1220 19th streets NW, owned by Hines and Wash REIT respectively, where its space totaled 50,000 square feet. Ankura had relocated its headquarters from Dallas to the District in 2016 — part of the company’s acquisition of D.C. advisory firm ARPC and securing of a $100 million investment from Chicago private equity firm Madison Dearborn.

Last year, Ankura acquired Nashville-based C3/Consulting, that city’s largest management consulting firm, as well as Navigant Consulting Inc.’s Disputes, Forensics and Legal Technology business…