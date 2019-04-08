202
D.C. company founded by Priceline’s Jay Walker scores big investment

April 8, 2019
Global travel company Flight Centre Travel Group just bought a 25% stake in Upside Travel, the D.C.-based upstart from two of the entrepreneurs behind Priceline.com.

Terms were not disclosed, but the Australian travel giant said it is now the largest individual shareholder of Upside, which was launched in 2017 by Priceline founder Jay Walker and Scott Case, the CFO at the pioneering travel company.

Upside will continue to operate under its own brand but will get access to Flight Centre’s supplier relationships and global reach.

The D.C. company has a technology platform that allows smaller companies to benefit from travel management with a no-fee, no-contract all-digital booking experience. 

When users log on, they are offered a variety of travel packages with hotel and air fare included. In exchange for selecting a hotel farther away from a convention or a flight at a less busy time, Upside users can get up to $200 in gift cards from major retailers. Each package lists the amount…

