D.C. bill would require more affordable housing in Metro, Events D.C. property deals

D.C. Council member Brianne Nadeau is backing a new bill to require the creation of more affordable housing when quasi-governmental agencies sell off or redevelop their own properties.

Nadeau’s legislation would expand the city’s existing requirements around those sorts of land deals to entities that receive funding from the city, but aren’t technically agencies within the D.C. government. That would include groups like the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, D.C. Water and Events D.C.

“We are in a housing crisis in the District,” Nadeau, D-Ward 1, said while introducing the legislation last week. “It’s important we use every resource available to us to increase the number of available affordable housing units.”

Under the bill, if those quasi-governmental agencies agree to a deal that results in the construction of a multifamily building with 10 or more units, a certain portion of those homes would need to be affordable to renters of modest means. The…