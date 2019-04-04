Cybersecurity startup snags $23M in Series A funding

A St. Petersburg, Florida, security company with ties to Reston has closed on a $23 million Series A funding round led by Baltimore-based ABS Capital Partners. Deepwatch, a provider of managed security services, was founded…

Deepwatch, a provider of managed security services, was founded in 2015 within GuidePoint Security. It closed on the Series A funding deal Wednesday, according to a press release. Series A funding is the first significant round of funding for a company, typically followed with Series B, C and D.

While many of the company’s operations are in Florida and Denver, CEO Charlie Thomas and CFO Ron Peele are located in Reston.

“Our goal was to disrupt the managed security services industry,” founder and CTO Justin Morehouse, formerly CTO of ThreatSim in D.C., said in the release. “Our vision is to redefine the industry, realizing the promises of data analytics and machine learning for our customers.”

Officials stated deepwatch will use the funds to ramp up research and development for its machine learning security analytics platform,…