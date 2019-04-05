Custom Ink’s push into brick-and-mortar includes positions inside Michaels, Walmart

Fairfax custom printing company Custom Ink is stealing a beat from other big brands by testing out a brick-and-mortar retail strategy. In early 2018, Custom Ink LLC had just 10 retail locations spread across Virginia,…

Fairfax custom printing company Custom Ink is stealing a beat from other big brands by testing out a brick-and-mortar retail strategy.

In early 2018, Custom Ink LLC had just 10 retail locations spread across Virginia, Texas and Nevada. By early 2019, the company had more than doubled what it calls “showrooms” to 20 locations including Pennsylvania and New Jersey — with plans to add locations in Bethesda and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Six of those locations are inside craft and hobby store Michaels (NASDAQ: MIK), while three are inside Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) stores. One location is tucked inside a WeWork location in Dallas. Local locations include Alexandria, Gainesville, Leesburg, Manassas, Reston, Springfield, Sterling, Woodbridge and in the Mosaic District in Fairfax at Custom Ink’s headquarters.

“We are doing this in the belief that this could be a really cool way to kind of enhance the customer experience and grow,” CEO Marc Katz said about the company’s low-key retail…