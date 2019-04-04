Custom Ink has a new slate of investors as two local heavyweights cash out

Fairfax-based Custom Ink LLC is getting a new slate of investors — and cashing out old ones — as the custom printing company expects to reach $400 million in revenue. Terms were not disclosed, but…

Terms were not disclosed, but the new investor group includes private equity firm Great Hill Partners LLC, HarbourVest Partners LLC and GSO Capital Partners LP. The deal will replace heavyweights Revolution Growth and SWaN & Legend Venture Partners LLC.

Co-founder and CEO Marc Katz will remain a major shareholder and will retain the top slot as CEO and chairman. The transaction is expected to close in May.

The shareholder exit is not unexpected for the company, founded in 2000, but which received a $40 million infusion from Revolution Growth and another $5 million from SWaN in 2012. But as more and more private companies stay private longer, investors need to find other ways to exit beyond a traditional sale or initial public offering. And in Great Hills, Custom Ink has found a private equity partner that has backed…